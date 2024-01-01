IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts

Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.
Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes, with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec and IKEv2. An IPsec VPN encrypts your network traffic, so that nobody between you and the VPN server can eavesdrop on your data as it travels via the Internet. This is especially useful when using unsecured networks, e.g. at coffee shops, airports or hotel rooms. We will use Libreswan as the IPsec server, and xl2tpd as the L2TP provider. Quick start: First, prepare your Linux server* with an install of Ubuntu, Debian or CentOS. Use this one-liner to set up an IPsec VPN server: wget https://get.vpnsetup.net -O vpn.sh && sudo sh vpn.sh. Your VPN login details will be randomly generated, and displayed when finished. Optional: Install WireGuard and/or OpenVPN on the same server. See the script in action (terminal recording). Note: This recording is for demo purposes only. VPN credentials in this recording are NOT valid.
Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.
A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.
Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally
A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.