A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System. It emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x. Libnids offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly and TCP port scan detection. The most valuable feature of libnids is reliability. A number of tests were conducted, which proved that libnids predicts behaviour of protected Linux hosts as closely as possible. Libnids is highly configurable in run-time and offers a convenient interface. Currently it compiles on Linux, *BSD and Solaris. WIN32 port is maintained separately here. Using libnids, one has got a convinient access to data carried by a TCP stream, no matter how artfully obscured by an attacker. You may have a look at a sample application. Libnids is designed by Rafal Wojtczuk. Numerous people have contributed - see the README file in the source directory. For more information on libnids contact Rafal Wojtczuk. It emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x. Currently it compiles on Linux, *BSD and Solaris. Using libnids, one has got a convinient access to data carried by a TCP stream, no matter how artfully obscured by an attacker. Libnids is designed by Rafal Wojtczuk. Numerous people have contributed - see the README file in the source directory. For more information on libnids contact Rafal Wojtczuk.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon