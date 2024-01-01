Zeek Agent 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Zeek Agent is an endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek. It captures event data from Linux Audit using the Unix domain socket plugin and from macOS using Endpoint Security framework. Collected event data is stored in an SQL database and later fetched by Zeek using scheduled queries. It can also interface to osquery for accessing endpoint information. Pre-built packages are available on the releases page. The Zeek Agent Framework provides API access to Zeek Agents and default scripts for recording endpoint activity into Zeek logs.