A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.
Zeek Agent is an endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek. It captures event data from Linux Audit using the Unix domain socket plugin and from macOS using Endpoint Security framework. Collected event data is stored in an SQL database and later fetched by Zeek using scheduled queries. It can also interface to osquery for accessing endpoint information. Pre-built packages are available on the releases page. The Zeek Agent Framework provides API access to Zeek Agents and default scripts for recording endpoint activity into Zeek logs.
A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management