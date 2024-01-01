FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
USB utilities for Linux, including lsusb
FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.