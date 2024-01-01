ALTERNATIVES

FortiEDR 0 ( 0 ) FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response. Endpoint Security Commercial incident-responsesecurity-operationsendpoint-securityendpoint-protection

Raccine 0 ( 0 ) A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe. Endpoint Security Free debuggerransomware

Knockknock 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware. Endpoint Security Free malware-detectionfile-analysismacosmac-security