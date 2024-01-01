Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This resource provides a comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, offering a side-by-side comparison of syntax for various tasks such as navigating directories, managing files, and viewing environment variables. It also includes tips for SEC301 and SEC401 training and explains the concept of environment variables in a terminal context. The cheat sheet covers a wide range of commands, including changing directories, copying and erasing files, displaying file contents, and combining files. It also provides shortcuts for finding files, hiding command error messages, and updating the database for the locate command. Additionally, it highlights the differences in command syntax between Windows and Linux, including the use of privileged commands and the importance of explicit directory navigation in Linux.