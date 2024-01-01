Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
This resource provides a comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, offering a side-by-side comparison of syntax for various tasks such as navigating directories, managing files, and viewing environment variables. It also includes tips for SEC301 and SEC401 training and explains the concept of environment variables in a terminal context. The cheat sheet covers a wide range of commands, including changing directories, copying and erasing files, displaying file contents, and combining files. It also provides shortcuts for finding files, hiding command error messages, and updating the database for the locate command. Additionally, it highlights the differences in command syntax between Windows and Linux, including the use of privileged commands and the importance of explicit directory navigation in Linux.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.