A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.
Silk Guardian is an anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module (LKM) kill-switch that monitors USB ports for changes, deletes files, and shuts down the computer. It was inspired by usbkill and serves as a fun project for learning. The tool is designed to prevent unauthorized access to the system and enhance security, especially in scenarios where physical access to the machine is a concern. To run Silk Guardian, compile the module using 'make', load it using 'sudo insmod silk.ko', and ensure the linux-headers package is installed. It is recommended to use (partial) disk encryption in conjunction with this tool for enhanced protection.
Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.
CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.
A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.