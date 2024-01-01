Silk Guardian 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Silk Guardian is an anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module (LKM) kill-switch that monitors USB ports for changes, deletes files, and shuts down the computer. It was inspired by usbkill and serves as a fun project for learning. The tool is designed to prevent unauthorized access to the system and enhance security, especially in scenarios where physical access to the machine is a concern. To run Silk Guardian, compile the module using 'make', load it using 'sudo insmod silk.ko', and ensure the linux-headers package is installed. It is recommended to use (partial) disk encryption in conjunction with this tool for enhanced protection.