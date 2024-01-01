Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.