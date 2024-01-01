The GitHub Actions Attack Diagram is a visual guide for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in GitHub Actions configurations. It outlines various attack paths, starting from read-only or write access to a GitHub organization or repository. The diagram covers multiple attack vectors, including: 1. Self-hosted runner takeover 2. PWN requests 3. Secrets exfiltration It provides links to additional resources for context and is based on real-world red team engagements and public vulnerability research. The diagram focuses on major attack paths and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) that have been successfully used in live environments. While not exhaustive, the tool serves as a reference for security professionals to understand and mitigate potential risks in GitHub Actions workflows. It also includes references to related research presentations and blog posts detailing real-world exploits of CI/CD vulnerabilities.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.
Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks
A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application