The GitHub Actions Attack Diagram is a visual guide for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in GitHub Actions configurations. It outlines various attack paths, starting from read-only or write access to a GitHub organization or repository. The diagram covers multiple attack vectors, including: 1. Self-hosted runner takeover 2. PWN requests 3. Secrets exfiltration It provides links to additional resources for context and is based on real-world red team engagements and public vulnerability research. The diagram focuses on major attack paths and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) that have been successfully used in live environments. While not exhaustive, the tool serves as a reference for security professionals to understand and mitigate potential risks in GitHub Actions workflows. It also includes references to related research presentations and blog posts detailing real-world exploits of CI/CD vulnerabilities.