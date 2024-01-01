Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Revoke-Obfuscation is a PowerShell v3.0+ compatible PowerShell obfuscation detection framework. It was designed to highlight the limitations of a purely signature-based approach to detecting attackers' usage of PowerShell. It provides a new, scalable means of generically detecting both known and unknown obfuscation techniques. Authors: Daniel Bohannon (@danielhbohannon) Lee Holmes (@Lee_Homes) Research Blog Post: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/threat-research/2017/07/revoke-obfuscation-powershell.html White Paper: https://www.fireeye.com/content/dam/fireeye-www/blog/pdfs/revoke-obfuscation-report.pdf