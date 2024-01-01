A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
Yet another subdomain finder This tool is designed to find subdomains of a given domain. Features: * Fast and efficient scanning * Supports multiple scanning modes * Customizable output Get started with crtndstry today!
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.
A honeypot for the SSH Service
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.