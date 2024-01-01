Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts. This dataset comes in two versions: the full dataset (16.4GB) and the attack-only dataset (3.2GB), both pre-indexed for Splunk. Users can choose based on their needs and cannot install both simultaneously.
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules with support up to v4.3.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.
Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use.