Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts. This dataset comes in two versions: the full dataset (16.4GB) and the attack-only dataset (3.2GB), both pre-indexed for Splunk. Users can choose based on their needs and cannot install both simultaneously.

