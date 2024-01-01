Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Reference 🔎 Vulnerabilities Bug Bounty Platforms XSS Books SQLi Special Tools SSRF Recon CRLF Injection Practice Platforms CSV Injection Bug Bounty Tips LFI XXE RCE Open Redirect Crypto Template Injection Content Injection XSLT Injection Contributing We welcome contributions from the public. Using the issue tracker 💡 The issue tracker is the preferred channel for bug reports and features requests. Issues and labels 🏷 Our bug tracker utilizes several labels to help organize and identify issues. Guidelines for bug reports 🐛 Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported. Style Guide We like to keep our Markdown files as uniform as possible. So if you submit a PR, make sure to follow this style guide (we will not be angry if you do not). Cheat sheet titles should start with ##. Subheadings should be made bold. (**Subheading**) Add newlines after subheadings and code blocks. Code blocks should use three backticks. (```) Make sure to use syntax highlighting whenever possible. Contributors EdOverflow GerbenJavado jon_bottarini sp1d3r yasinS neutrinoguy kuromatae And many more ...