npm-zoo is a zoo for malicious NPM packages, a curated list of known malicious NPM packages, allowing you to easily identify and avoid them. It provides a comprehensive list of known malicious NPM packages, along with information on how to identify and avoid them. npm-zoo is a valuable resource for developers, security researchers, and anyone looking to ensure the security of their projects and dependencies.