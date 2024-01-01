ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
XSSer is an automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications. It is designed to identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities in web applications. XSSer provides a comprehensive set of features to help you identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities, including a built-in proxy server, a web crawler, and a set of pre-defined payloads. With XSSer, you can easily identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities in web applications, making it an essential tool for any penetration tester or security researcher.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.