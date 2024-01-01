XSSer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

XSSer is an automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications. It is designed to identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities in web applications. XSSer provides a comprehensive set of features to help you identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities, including a built-in proxy server, a web crawler, and a set of pre-defined payloads. With XSSer, you can easily identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities in web applications, making it an essential tool for any penetration tester or security researcher.