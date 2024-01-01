A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
Sudomy is a subdomain enumeration tool to collect subdomains and analyzing domains performing automated reconnaissance (recon) for bug hunting / pentesting. It helps in identifying potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses in a domain's infrastructure. Sudomy is a powerful tool for security researchers, bug hunters, and penetration testers to identify potential entry points for exploitation.
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike