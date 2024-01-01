Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.
This is the codebase for our cross-platform (CLI and) GUI app for BusKill. It works in Linux, Windows, and MacOS. BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you. The quickest way to understand BusKill is to watch our 2-minute BusKill Explainer Video. You can also see BusKill in action on Windows, MacOS, Linux, and QubesOS. For more information on how to buy or build your own BusKill cable, see the BusKill Website: https://www.buskill.in. BusKill is simple. When armed, a USB removal will trigger the screen to lock (by default). For more information on how to use the GUI, see BusKill App: Graphical User Interface.
A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.
A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.