This is the codebase for our cross-platform (CLI and) GUI app for BusKill. It works in Linux, Windows, and MacOS. BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you. The quickest way to understand BusKill is to watch our 2-minute BusKill Explainer Video. You can also see BusKill in action on Windows, MacOS, Linux, and QubesOS. For more information on how to buy or build your own BusKill cable, see the BusKill Website: https://www.buskill.in. BusKill is simple. When armed, a USB removal will trigger the screen to lock (by default). For more information on how to use the GUI, see BusKill App: Graphical User Interface.