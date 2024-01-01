Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet Logo

Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

This cheat sheet contains common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory. This cheat sheet is inspired by the PayloadAllTheThings repo. Tools: - Domain Enumeration - Using PowerView - Using AD Module - Using BloodHound - Remote BloodHound - On Site BloodHound - Using Adalanche - Remote adalanche Useful Enumeration Tools: - Local Privilege Escalation - Useful Local Priv Esc Tools Lateral Movement: - Powershell Remoting - Remote Code Execution with PS Credentials - Import a PowerShell Module and Execute its Functions Remotely - Executing Remote Stateful commands - Mimikatz - Remote Desktop Protocol - URL File Attacks Useful Tools: - Domain Privilege Escalation - Kerberoast - ASREPRoast - Password Spray Attack - Force Set SPN - Abusing Shadow Copies - List and Decrypt Stored Credentials using Mimikatz - Unconstrained Delegation - Constrained Delegation - Resource Based Constrained Delegation - DNSAdmins Abuse - Abusing Active Directory-Integrated DNS - Abusing Backup Operators Group - Abusing Exchange - Weaponizing Printer Bug - Abusing ACLs - Abusing IPv6 with mitm6 - SID History Abuse - Exploiting SharePoint - Zerologon - PrintNightmare - Active

enumeration windows lateral-movement powershell

