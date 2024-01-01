Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
This cheat sheet contains common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory. This cheat sheet is inspired by the PayloadAllTheThings repo. Tools: - Domain Enumeration - Using PowerView - Using AD Module - Using BloodHound - Remote BloodHound - On Site BloodHound - Using Adalanche - Remote adalanche Useful Enumeration Tools: - Local Privilege Escalation - Useful Local Priv Esc Tools Lateral Movement: - Powershell Remoting - Remote Code Execution with PS Credentials - Import a PowerShell Module and Execute its Functions Remotely - Executing Remote Stateful commands - Mimikatz - Remote Desktop Protocol - URL File Attacks Useful Tools: - Domain Privilege Escalation - Kerberoast - ASREPRoast - Password Spray Attack - Force Set SPN - Abusing Shadow Copies - List and Decrypt Stored Credentials using Mimikatz - Unconstrained Delegation - Constrained Delegation - Resource Based Constrained Delegation - DNSAdmins Abuse - Abusing Active Directory-Integrated DNS - Abusing Backup Operators Group - Abusing Exchange - Weaponizing Printer Bug - Abusing ACLs - Abusing IPv6 with mitm6 - SID History Abuse - Exploiting SharePoint - Zerologon - PrintNightmare - Active
A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.