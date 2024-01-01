Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets.
APT Simulator is a Windows Batch script that uses a set of tools and output files to simulate a compromised system without the need for running a web server, database, or any agents on virtual machines. It is designed to be simple to use by downloading the prepared archive, extracting, and running the Batch file as Administrator.
A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.