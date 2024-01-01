A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
Dependencies is an open-source modern Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers troubleshoot their dll load dependencies issues. It is a rewrite of the legacy software Dependency Walker, with releases including bugfixes, improvements, and support for Windows 8.1 apisets parsing.
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset