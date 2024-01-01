Dependencies Logo

Dependencies

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Dependencies is an open-source modern Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers troubleshoot their dll load dependencies issues. It is a rewrite of the legacy software Dependency Walker, with releases including bugfixes, improvements, and support for Windows 8.1 apisets parsing.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningwindowsdlldebugging

ALTERNATIVES