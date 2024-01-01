Windows Exploit Suggester

Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
This tool compares a target's patch levels against the Microsoft vulnerability database to detect potential missing patches, notifies about public exploits and Metasploit modules, requires 'systeminfo' command output, can automatically download the security bulletin database, may result in false-positives due to selective removal of vulnerabilities based on hotfix data, and shows public exploits (E) or Metasploit modules (M) inspired by Linux_Exploit_Suggester by Pentura.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning