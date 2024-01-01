Windows Exploit Suggester 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool compares a target's patch levels against the Microsoft vulnerability database to detect potential missing patches, notifies about public exploits and Metasploit modules, requires 'systeminfo' command output, can automatically download the security bulletin database, may result in false-positives due to selective removal of vulnerabilities based on hotfix data, and shows public exploits (E) or Metasploit modules (M) inspired by Linux_Exploit_Suggester by Pentura.