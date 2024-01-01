Windows Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project was a collection of tools and resources for Windows system administration, but it has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system. The project was initially created to provide a comprehensive collection of tools and resources for Windows system administration, but it has been discontinued due to the author's loss of faith in the Windows ecosystem. The project's contents include a description, usage instructions, and a FAQ section. The project is licensed under the MIT license, allowing users to modify and distribute the code as long as the license and copyright notice are maintained.