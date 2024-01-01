Windows Project

Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
This project was a collection of tools and resources for Windows system administration, but it has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system. The project was initially created to provide a comprehensive collection of tools and resources for Windows system administration, but it has been discontinued due to the author's loss of faith in the Windows ecosystem. The project's contents include a description, usage instructions, and a FAQ section. The project is licensed under the MIT license, allowing users to modify and distribute the code as long as the license and copyright notice are maintained.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.