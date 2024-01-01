autoruns 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Autoruns for Windows is a utility that shows you what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications. It reports Explorer shell extensions, toolbars, browser helper objects, Winlogon notifications, auto-start services, and more. This tool is useful for identifying and disabling unwanted auto-starting programs, and it goes beyond other autostart utilities. It also has features like hide signed Microsoft entries, viewing auto-starting images configured for other accounts, and command-line equivalent Autorunsc that can output in CSV format. The utility is useful for troubleshooting and optimizing system performance by identifying and disabling unwanted auto-starting programs.