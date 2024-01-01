Detection Lab

YARA plugin for Sublime Text with syntax highlighting and snippets.
As of 2023-01-01, DetectionLab is no longer being actively maintained. DetectionLab is tested weekly on Saturdays via a scheduled CircleCI workflow to ensure that builds are passing. This lab has been designed with defenders in mind, allowing the user to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations. It can be easily modified to fit most needs or expanded to include additional hosts. Note: This lab has not been hardened and runs with default vagrant credentials. Please do not connect it to any networks you care about. The primary purpose is to provide visibility and introspection into each host.
A tool for scraping CTF writeups from ctftime.org and organizing them for easy access.
Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.
Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.
A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures
Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.