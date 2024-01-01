5 tools and resources
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.