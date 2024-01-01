filesystem

5 tools and resources

NEW

Grype

Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
vulnerability-scannerfilesystemsbom
M.E.A.T. - Mobile Evidence Acquisition Toolkit

Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosforensicsfilesystem
libimobiledevice

A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.

Specialized Security
Free
iosfilesystembackup
libfsntfs

A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary
Docker Explorer

Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.

Digital Forensics
Free
dockerfilesystemforensicscontainer-securityfile-system-analysisdigital-forensics