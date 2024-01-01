Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing
The purpose of this tool is to run a given set of YARA rules against the given node_module folder. With this approach, We can define YARA rules to identify suspicious scripts which are injected into node packages. Mainly inspired by these articles: Malicious packages in npm, Malicious NPM packages target Amazon, Slack with new dependency attacks, Hunting malicious NPM packages. This package can be added to the CI/CD pipeline. Software Requirements: Docker, Docker Compose, Makefile. How to use: Clone this repo, execute audit operation with `make` command, report available in `artifacts/output.json`.
A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
A hybrid mobile app for Android that intentionally contains vulnerabilities for testing and education
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.