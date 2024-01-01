YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YAYA is a tool that automatically curates open-source Yara rules and runs scans. It depends on external packages like go-git, go-yara, and gorm, as well as the yara4 C libraries. The tool provides commands for updating, editing, adding, scanning, and exporting Yara rules, and can also be run in a Docker container.