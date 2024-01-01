YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton

Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.
YAYA is a tool that automatically curates open-source Yara rules and runs scans. It depends on external packages like go-git, go-yara, and gorm, as well as the yara4 C libraries. The tool provides commands for updating, editing, adding, scanning, and exporting Yara rules, and can also be run in a Docker container.
Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.
A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.
C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.