Crypto 101: the book

This is the source repository for Crypto 101, the introductory book about cryptography by lvh. Translations are only available in English for now, but contributions for translations into other languages are welcome. Building the book can be done by running 'make book' in the root directory of the repository. Using docker is recommended due to the high number of dependencies. Follow the instructions in the dedicated dockerfiles for Ubuntu and Fedora to install the necessary dependencies.