TBV (Trust but Verify)

An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology
Package verification tool for npm that allows users to verify packages, view verbose output, run in a Docker container, test packages before publication, and build from source.
An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology
A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.
Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.
Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.
Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.
This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.