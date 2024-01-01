TBV (Trust but Verify)

ALTERNATIVES

hack.lu 2023 0 ( 0 ) An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology Miscellaneous Free conferencesecurity-conference

BlueTeam.Lab 0 ( 0 ) A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment. Miscellaneous Free azureblue-teamterraformwindowslabansible