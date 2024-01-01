Clair 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Clair is an open source project for the static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers (currently including OCI and docker). Clients use the Clair API to index their container images and can then match it against known vulnerabilities. Our goal is to enable a more transparent view of the security of container-based infrastructure. Thus, the project was named Clair after the French term which translates to clear, bright, transparent. The book contains all the documentation on Clair's architecture and operation. Community Mailing List: clair-dev@googlegroups.com IRC: #clair on freenode.org Bugs: issues Contributing See CONTRIBUTING for details on submitting patches and the contribution workflow. License Clair is under the Apache 2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for details.