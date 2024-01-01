A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.
MongoDB-HoneyProxy is a logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse'. Pre-requisites: sudo apt-get install nodejs npm gcc g++. You'll also need to install MongoDB for this to function. Setup: Create a MongoDB database, generate dummy data with JSON Generator, and install the project by cloning the repository and running npm install. To run the project, use node index.js. Docker version: Build a Docker image with 'docker build --tag="changeme" .', then run it with 'docker run -d -p 27017:27017 --name="changeme" changeme'. To access the container, use 'docker exec -it changeme bash'.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.
SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.
An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.
GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.