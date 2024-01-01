MongoDB-HoneyProxy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MongoDB-HoneyProxy is a logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse'. Pre-requisites: sudo apt-get install nodejs npm gcc g++. You'll also need to install MongoDB for this to function. Setup: Create a MongoDB database, generate dummy data with JSON Generator, and install the project by cloning the repository and running npm install. To run the project, use node index.js. Docker version: Build a Docker image with 'docker build --tag="changeme" .', then run it with 'docker run -d -p 27017:27017 --name="changeme" changeme'. To access the container, use 'docker exec -it changeme bash'.