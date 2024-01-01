Androguard Docker Image Logo

Androguard Docker Image

Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment. This will use the pre-built image on the public registry by pulling dweinstein/androguard and running /opt/androlyze.sh -s. Additionally, it allows starting the Androlyze shell by default with the option to mount a folder from the host to the guest.

