Recursebuster

A tool for recursively querying webservers

Offensive Security
pentestingweb-scanning
xLinkFinder

A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target

Network Security
web-app-securityweb-scanning
dirsearch

DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.

Network Security
directory-scanningweb-scanning
dirstalk

A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.

Honeypots
directory-scanningweb-scanning
Git Scanner Framework

A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountypentestingweb-scanningvulnerability-scanningweb-security
Offensive Docker

An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.

Offensive Security
pentestdockerreconport-scanningweb-scanningfuzzingbrute-forceforensic-analysis
WhatWeb

A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.

Application Security
web-scanningweb-securityscanner