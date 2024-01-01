7 tools and resources
A tool for recursively querying webservers
A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.