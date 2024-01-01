Container Internals Lab

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
This repository contains lab scripts, files, and material for learning about containers, including Dockerfiles, Makefile, and OpenShift automated build files. The labs are arranged by steps, with ASCII Doc content for the labs available at https://github.com/fatherlinux/learn-katacoda/tree/master/subsystems.
A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.
A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues.
Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.