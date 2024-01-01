Container Internals Lab 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains lab scripts, files, and material for learning about containers, including Dockerfiles, Makefile, and OpenShift automated build files. The labs are arranged by steps, with ASCII Doc content for the labs available at https://github.com/fatherlinux/learn-katacoda/tree/master/subsystems.