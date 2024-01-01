Weave Scope 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application, enabling you to intuitively understand, monitor, and control your containerized, microservices-based application. Understand your Docker containers in real time. Choose an overview of your container infrastructure, or focus on a specific microservice. Easily identify and correct issues to ensure the stability and performance of your containerized applications. View contextual metrics, tags, and metadata for your containers. Effortlessly navigate between processes inside your container to hosts your containers run on, arranged in expandable, sortable tables. Interact with your containers directly: pause, restart, and stop containers. Launch a command line. Add custom details or interactions for your hosts, containers, and/or processes.