Bane is a custom AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the process of creating secure profiles, with features like file globbing and integration with Docker.

ALTERNATIVES

A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.

