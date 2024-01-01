Docker Security - Quick Reference 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The security defaults of Docker are established to get you up and running (“just work”) quickly, rather than being the most secure. There are many default configurations that can be improved upon. This book will help you do just that. Covering the risks and countermeasures of Docker security, based on Kim’s own personal experience with Docker environments and discussions with Docker Security Team Lead Diogo Mónica. Type Book Publication Self Hosted and LeanPub Check out Kim’s blog post which goes into some of the detail within this book, along with what others are saying about Docker Security. Please note that the entire content of this book is included in The VPS chapter of Holistic InfoSec for Web Developers F1. Errata (errors, typos, etc.) Submit an issue Open issues Closed issues publication book application-security capabilities control-groups cybersecurity dev-ops dev-sec-ops docker information-security infosec linux lsm namespaces seccomp security security-weaknesses software-security web-application-security Kim Carter Technologist / Engineer, Information Security Professional Technologist / Engineer, Information Security Professional, Entrepreneur and the founder of BinaryM