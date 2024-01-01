Anchore CLI Logo

The Anchore CLI provides a command line interface on top of the Anchore Engine REST API, allowing users to manage and inspect images, policies, subscriptions, and registries for various supported operating systems and packages. It can be installed from source using Python pip or from the PyPI package repository on different platforms like CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, and Mac OS / OS X.

