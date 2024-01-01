Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.
The Anchore CLI provides a command line interface on top of the Anchore Engine REST API, allowing users to manage and inspect images, policies, subscriptions, and registries for various supported operating systems and packages. It can be installed from source using Python pip or from the PyPI package repository on different platforms like CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, and Mac OS / OS X.
A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.
A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.