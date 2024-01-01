Pentest Lab 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This local pentest lab leverages docker compose to spin up multiple victim services and an attacker service running Kali Linux. If you run this lab for the first time it will take some time to download all the different docker images. Executed commands: - ./lab.sh --help - ./lab.sh --check-dependencies - ./lab.sh --up --all-services - ./lab.sh --info - ./lab.sh --overview all - ssh root@kali -o "UserKnownHostsFile /dev/null" - ./lab.sh --down Usage: The lab should work out of the box if all needed dependencies are installed. At startup, the lab will run a dependency check. Start the lab: - git clone https://github.com/oliverwiegers/pentest_lab - cd pentest_lab - ./lab.sh -u By default, the lab will start all victim services and one red team service. Other services can be started and added. More information on this down on this below. For further usage information, consider reading the help message shown by ./lab.sh -h | --help. Dependencies: - bash - find - sed - yq (The Python version. Not yq-go.) - docker - docker-compose The lab has a built-in dependency check which runs.