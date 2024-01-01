NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
The CI/CD Goat project allows engineers and security practitioners to learn and practice CI/CD security through a set of 11 challenges, enacted against a real, full blown CI/CD environment. The scenarios are of varying difficulty levels, with each scenario focusing on one primary attack vector. The challenges cover the Top 10 CI/CD Security Risks, including Insufficient Flow Control Mechanisms, PPE (Poisoned Pipeline Execution), Dependency Chain Abuse, PBAC (Pipeline-Based Access Controls), and more. The different challenges are inspired by Alice in Wonderland, each one is themed as a different character. The project’s environment is based on Docker containers and can be run locally. These containers are: Gitea (minimal git server), Jenkins, Jenkins agent, LocalStack (cloud service emulator that runs in a single container), and Prod (contains Docker in Docker and Lighttpd service).
Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.
A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.