The Update Framework (TUF)

This repository provides an implementation of The Update Framework specification and all references to notary in this repository refer to the implementation of the client and server aligning with the TUF specification. The most prominent use of this implementation is in Docker Content Trust (DCT). The first release v0.1 was released in November, 2015. Overview This repository comprises of a server and a client for running and interacting with trusted collections. See the service architecture documentation for more information. The aim is to make the internet more secure by making it easy for people to publish and verify content. We often rely on TLS to secure our communications with a web server, which is inherently flawed, as any compromise of the server enables malicious content to be substituted for the legitimate content. Publishers can sign their content offline using keys kept highly secure. Once the publisher is ready to make the content available, they can push their signed trusted collection to the notary server. Consumers, having acquired the publisher's public key through a secure channel, can then communicate with any notary server or (insecure) mirror, relying o