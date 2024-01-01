Banyan Collector

A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
A framework to peek inside containers that provides a powerful, extensible system to analyze container images, run scripts inside them, and gather useful information. It can be used for static analysis, enforcing policies, validating invariants, and more. The collector can be run as a standalone executable or in a container on a Docker Host.
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects