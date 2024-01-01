Banyan Collector 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A framework to peek inside containers that provides a powerful, extensible system to analyze container images, run scripts inside them, and gather useful information. It can be used for static analysis, enforcing policies, validating invariants, and more. The collector can be run as a standalone executable or in a container on a Docker Host.