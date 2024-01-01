CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05

A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.
Using MultiStage build feature in Docker 17.05 to append a CVE scan stage into our build and run a scan at build time. Step 1 Build the cvechecker image. Step 2 T
Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds