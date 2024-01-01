Dockerfiles for Testing

Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
Dockerfiles are used to create container images for testing software and long-term containers before they are moved to individual repositories. They help in standardizing the environment and dependencies required for the application.
Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.
Automatically compile AWS SCPs for compliant AWS services based on preferred frameworks.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.
A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.