The Buildah package provides a command line tool that can be used to create a working container, either from scratch or using an image as a starting point. Images can be built in either the OCI image format or the traditional upstream docker image format. It allows users to mount and unmount a working container's root filesystem, use the updated contents of a container's root filesystem to create a new image, delete a working container or an image, and rename a local container. For more information, visit the buildah.io website for blogs, release announcements, demos, changelog, contributing guidelines, development plan, installation notes, troubleshooting guide, and tutorials. Buildah and Podman are two complementary open-source projects available on most Linux platforms, residing on GitHub.com.