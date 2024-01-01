Syft Logo

Syft is a powerful and easy-to-use open-source tool for generating Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) for container images and filesystems. It provides detailed visibility into the packages and dependencies in your software, helping you manage vulnerabilities, license compliance, and software supply chain security.

