CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
Syft is a powerful and easy-to-use open-source tool for generating Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) for container images and filesystems. It provides detailed visibility into the packages and dependencies in your software, helping you manage vulnerabilities, license compliance, and software supply chain security.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.