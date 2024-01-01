Yara Python ICAP Server

A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale.
An ICAP Server with Yara scanner for URL and content. Requires Squid Proxy 3.5, Python 3, and specific Squid configuration. Can scan content and URLs using Yara rules, providing detailed logs of matched rules.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats
A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.