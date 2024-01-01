Yobi 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yobi is a basic Firefox extension that allows running public or private YARA rules on all scripts and pages rendered by the browser. It saves files triggering its rules for further inspection, offers custom YARA rules, downloads malicious files, queries file hashes in VirusTotal, and fetches YARA rules from a JS rules repository.