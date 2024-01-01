CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Yobi is a basic Firefox extension that allows running public or private YARA rules on all scripts and pages rendered by the browser. It saves files triggering its rules for further inspection, offers custom YARA rules, downloads malicious files, queries file hashes in VirusTotal, and fetches YARA rules from a JS rules repository.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging.
Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.