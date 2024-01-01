FARA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FARA, or Faux YARA, is a simple repository that contains a set of purposefully erroneous Yara rules. It is meant as a training vehicle for new security analysts, those that are new to Yara and even Yara veterans that want to keep their rule writing (and debugging) sharp. If you're here, you already know what Yara is, but if not, do visit Yara's Github repository: https://github.com/VirusTotal/yara. How do I use FARA? Very simple, download or clone the repo and start figuring out what is wrong with each and every Yara rule! Errors may have been created on the following levels: - Syntax - Logical - Runtime - Semantic - Efficiency or effectiveness - Others... How do I actually test these rules? There's a few methods: - Go hardcore and just look at them in your favourite text editor. Don't use syntax highlighting as an additional challenge. - The easiest and best way: try to run them with Yara (use the latest available stable version) and make way from there. - You can use/try Florian Roth's yaraQA: https://github.com/Neo23x0/yaraQA - In addition, you can also clone this repo, then run YARA-CI on it: https://yara-ci.cloud.virustotal.com/. If you want an example of how Yara-CI can help, h