yaraMail 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yara Scanner For IMAP Feeds and saved Streams Reads an smtp formatted email file or connects to IMAP/POP server, reads emails and extracts attachments. Scans attachments with chosen Yara rule file. Writes the results to a Report File. Deletes the tmp dir created. Usage: IMAP Feed: python yaraMail.py -e -o sampleReport.txt -i -u me@you.com -p password -f inbox sample.yar imap.gmail.com POP Feed: python yaraMail.py -e -o sampleReport.txt -w -u you@me.com -p password sample.yar pop3.live.com From File: python yaraMail.py -e -o sampleReport.txt sample.yar SampleMail.txt Reports: Here is an example of the report print out From: Kevin Breen email@email.com Subject: Subject Line Att Name: Name of attatch.ext Matched Rules: Rule_Name1 Rule_Name2 Misc: The Attachement extract also extracts any Body to the EMail in either text/plain or text/HTML format -The text body of the email is typically named as part-001.ksh (this is what python mime guesses the ext as) -The HTML Body of the text is typically named as part-002.html ToDo: -Add verbose output